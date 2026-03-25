Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,862 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $352.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,543.37. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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