Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,173,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Phreesia Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $680.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 169,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,653.96. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $76,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,308.84. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,528 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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