Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 30,989 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $59.00 target price on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

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Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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