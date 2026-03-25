Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 30,989 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC
Trending Headlines about Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shares are rallying relative to the broader market after recent coverage noted BAC outperformed peers as markets fell, suggesting relative resilience and investor interest. Bank of America (BAC) Ascends While Market Falls
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage highlights BAC as an attractive high-yield, large-cap bank pick for income investors — supports demand from yield-seeking buyers. Bank of America (BAC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/CSR news: Bank of America joined U.S. Soccer’s “Soccer at Schools” initiative — positive for reputation and community engagement, which can help retail/consumer relationships over time. U.S. Soccer, Soccer Forward Foundation and Bank of America Launch ‘Soccer at Schools’
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst preview: Industry pieces note analysts expect low double-digit EPS growth for BAC in the upcoming quarter — this sets expectations investors will watch at the next earnings release. What to Expect From Bank of America’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing update: BAC filed its 2025 Form 10?K with the UK National Storage Mechanism — routine disclosure that removes uncertainty around filings but is not a near-term earnings driver. Bank of America Files 2025 Form 10-K
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on BAC (from $67 to $57) and issued a more cautious outlook — analyst cuts/target reductions can weigh on sentiment and limit near-term upside. Benzinga: Price Target Change
- Negative Sentiment: Industry risk: Coverage in the WSJ highlights strains in private credit that are creating exposures and new risks for big banks — raises questions on credit quality and potential mark/loan-loss pressure. Big Banks Are Playing Both Sides of the Private Credit Meltdown
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.