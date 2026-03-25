Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000.

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Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $109.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

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