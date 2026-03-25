Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.43 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 173,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 72,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:D opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

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Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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