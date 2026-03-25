ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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