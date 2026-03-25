Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.78, FiscalAI reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 92.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of ($20,528.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Bionano Genomics’ conference call:

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Bionano initiated 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million–$33 million (about 5%–16% growth) and Q1 guidance of $6.5 million–$6.7 million , signaling management expects recovery and growth in 2026.

(about 5%–16% growth) and Q1 guidance of , signaling management expects recovery and growth in 2026. The company has shifted to a consumables/software-driven model focused on high-volume “routine use” customers; these routine users (~30–40% of customers) generated about 83% of OGM consumables revenue in 2025 and are the primary target for future growth.

in 2025 and are the primary target for future growth. Profitability improvements are material — full-year non?GAAP gross margin rose to 47% , non?GAAP operating expense fell 47% to $36.6 million , the company says it removed ~ $100 million of annualized expense, and senior secured convertible debt is expected to be retired in May 2026.

, non?GAAP operating expense fell 47% to , the company says it removed ~ of annualized expense, and senior secured convertible debt is expected to be retired in May 2026. Revenue and supply headwinds persist — FY2025 revenue declined 7% to $28.5 million (Q4 down 3%), flow?cell sales were essentially flat, and late?Q4 wafer manufacturing delays constrained consumable supply; cash on hand was ~ $29.6 million with a stated runway into 2027, posing near?term liquidity risk.

(Q4 down 3%), flow?cell sales were essentially flat, and late?Q4 wafer manufacturing delays constrained consumable supply; cash on hand was ~ with a stated runway into 2027, posing near?term liquidity risk. Adoption and reimbursement catalysts are accumulating — Bionano secured a second Category I CPT code and saw the hematology CPT price rise ~47% to $1,853.22, recorded ~450 publications in 2025, and rolled out software/hardware upgrades (VIA 7.2, Solve 3.8.3, Stratys compute) that increase throughput and broaden application scope.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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About Bionano Genomics

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Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high?resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large?scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase?length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

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