Blaize Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) executives highlighted rapid revenue growth in 2025 and outlined plans to expand deployments and introduce a new services layer during the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call.

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Revenue ramp in 2025 and Q4 performance

Chief Executive Officer Dinakar Munagala said Blaize grew revenue from about $1 million in the first quarter to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter, which he described as roughly 20x growth over the year and above the company’s guidance range. Munagala attributed momentum to demand across inference infrastructure, sovereign AI, and public safety applications, while emphasizing that many enterprise inference workloads are shifting toward smaller, task-specific models that can deliver “real business outcomes” with greater efficiency.

Margins, profitability metrics, and cost structure

Chief Financial Officer Harminder Sehmi said Blaize posted full-year 2025 revenue of $38.6 million, exceeding the upper end of guidance by $0.6 million. Fourth-quarter revenue of $23.8 million doubled sequentially and exceeded the upper end of guidance by $0.7 million, driven by “customer deployments of servers in the Asia-Pacific region” supporting AI solutions in smart health. Sehmi added that Blaize is seeing continued demand as customers expand into AI data center infrastructure buildouts, which the company expects to contribute to future growth.

Sehmi reported gross margin of 11% in the fourth quarter and 16% for the full year. He said Blaize expects the quarterly trend to continue through the first half of 2026 as the company adapts to “global memory constraints.” He also said Blaize hardware and software are expected to form a higher mix in AI solutions beginning in the second half of 2026, which he said should result in gross margins between 30% and 35% in the fourth quarter of 2026.

On profitability, Sehmi said adjusted EBITDA loss for 2025 was $50.5 million, improving by $4.5 million versus the lower end of the company’s guidance range for the year. He attributed the improvement to a $1 million benefit from higher gross margin and $3.5 million in lower operating expenses and deferred technology costs. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.1 million, unchanged from the third quarter.

GAAP net loss for 2025 was $206.9 million, compared with $61.2 million in 2024. Sehmi said key items in 2025 included a non-cash $226 million charge tied to the change in fair value of legacy convertible notes and warrants, a non-cash $37.5 million stock-based compensation charge, and $12 million in transaction expenses related to going public. He said those were offset by a $123.2 million credit driven primarily by changes in the value of warrants and earn-out shares, among other items.

Partnerships and geographic expansion

Management described expanding activity across Asia-Pacific and other regions, including collaborations with telecom and solution partners and engagements tied to government initiatives. Munagala said Blaize brought on Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Patak to scale global commercial execution.

Munagala highlighted a January memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nokia’s Asia Pacific division and said the companies are advancing the collaboration through an innovation hub in Singapore to build and validate a combined AI platform. He said Blaize plans to launch the joint effort at GITEX Asia in Singapore, presenting to enterprises, governments, cloud providers, and data center operators across the region. In Q&A, Munagala described near-term next steps as building a joint inference platform that combines Nokia’s networking stack with Blaize’s AI system and software stack, followed by joint go-to-market and co-selling efforts.

Munagala also cited an MoU with the government of Telangana in India to support an AI cloud innovation hub spanning mining safety, smart cities, and agriculture use cases. He said Blaize is expanding activity in China with regional solution providers focused on AI data center buildouts and assisted living and smart community solutions, and in Korea with partners including GSIL for factory safety and industrial monitoring. He added that the company is working across Southeast Asia and Australia with Nokia and systems integrators on AI use cases including urban safety, retail analytics, maritime infrastructure, and airport security.

In other regions, Munagala said Blaize is expanding engagements in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America across enterprise and data center environments, including public safety, industrial robotics, and autonomous operations. He also said the Middle East and North Africa remains a strong growth market, citing deployments supporting energy and urban city use cases in Saudi Arabia, civil defense and drone detection in the UAE, and large-scale industrial ecosystems in North Africa.

AI Services platform and business model focus

A major strategic theme of the call was Blaize’s planned “AI Services” platform. Munagala said Blaize is progressing toward an initial release in the second quarter and characterized the effort as a unified services layer that combines inference silicon, software, and API-based AI services. He argued that customers face fragmented AI environments across many narrow vendors and that the opportunity is shifting toward integrated platform services.

Munagala also discussed the company’s view of hybrid infrastructure economics, saying a configuration combining GPUs and Blaize inference acceleration can deliver “roughly a 50% lower infrastructure cost” with “approximately 60% lower power consumption or more than 2x improvement in efficiency.” He said Blaize’s goal is to enable operators to monetize AI outcomes through inference transactions, AI events, and application services, rather than relying on GPU rental.

In Q&A, management said longer-term gross margins could be “55% plus” as a blend of hardware and software, and suggested that software and recurring revenue could become a larger portion of the mix over time, though it is “too early to say” how that will evolve.

2026 outlook, liquidity, and financing flexibility

Sehmi reiterated Blaize’s 2026 guidance, saying revenue guidance of $130 million “remains unchanged,” with the first half expected to be lighter than the second. The company guided to flat gross margins in the first half of 2026 and gross margins averaging 30% to 35% by the fourth quarter, alongside an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million to $50 million.

On the demand environment, Sehmi said Blaize is operating amid global memory supply constraints and geopolitical tensions, and that the company continues to monitor the supply chain and invest prudently in R&D and go-to-market capabilities. Management also discussed partner-driven revenue timing, noting that delivery pace to partners depends on end-user deployments and purchase orders.

Blaize ended 2025 with $46 million in cash and cash equivalents, and Sehmi said available funds under the company’s committed equity facility were $15.6 million. He also addressed a newly announced shelf registration, saying it allows Blaize to raise up to $250 million over three years through a range of securities on an as-needed basis to support working capital, fund field trials, and continue new product development.

In closing remarks, Munagala reiterated expectations for the Q2 launch of the AI Services platform and said the company is seeing a shift toward smaller models that align with its Graph Streaming Processor architecture. He also acknowledged “the situation in the Middle East,” saying the company’s priority is the safety of employees, partners, and customers in the region and that Blaize is committed to maintaining continuity and stability of operations.

About Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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