Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.34 Million Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $107,144,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 91.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,530,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,344,000 after purchasing an additional 730,730 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,563,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,337,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,483,000 after buying an additional 589,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $2,933,980.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 157,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,841.32. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.