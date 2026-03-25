Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $5.16 Million Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Interparfums in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Interparfums by 1,180.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

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Interparfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interparfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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