Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 3.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $290.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.46.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

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About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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