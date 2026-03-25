Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (BOEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOEU opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

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The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

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