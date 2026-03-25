Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF (QCMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF (NASDAQ:QCMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:QCMD opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.