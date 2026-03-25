Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (MSFU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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