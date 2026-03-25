JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 26th

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.43. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06.

Get JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.63% of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US small caps. SCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.