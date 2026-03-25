Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million. The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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