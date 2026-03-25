6,200 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $265.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $275.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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