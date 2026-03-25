Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.63 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems
In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.8%
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS
Key Cadence Design Systems News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product/partnership boost — Cadence deepened photonic and AI design integration with a PhotonForge connector for Virtuoso Studio, which could expand Cadence’s addressable market in AI datacenter and photonic chip design. Cadence Deepens AI Photonic Design Ties With New PhotonForge Connector
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals/backlog cited by analysts — Recent company commentary and quarters (noted in market writeups) point to strong cash flow and a record backlog entering 2026, supporting longer?term demand for Cadence tools. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) slides 3.3% as investors digest recent shelf filing and valuation sensitivity
- Neutral Sentiment: Market moves — Some intraday strength in tech names was tied to macro headlines (broad market rally after political comments), which temporarily lifted related stocks but did not reverse the underlying sentiment pressure on Cadence. Cadence Design Systems, Twilio, nCino, Bandwidth, and C3.ai Stocks Trade Up, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Multiple data entries show zero shares / NaN changes for March short interest (likely a reporting/data anomaly), so don’t read meaningful bearish pressure from those figures today.
- Negative Sentiment: Put buying and options flow — Unusually large put activity was reported (big increase in put volume), indicating hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downward pressure on the share price intraday.
- Negative Sentiment: Shelf registration and financing flexibility — Coverage notes Cadence filed an automatic shelf registration (Form S?3), which can create concern about potential future share or security issuance and increases investor sensitivity to dilution risk. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) slides 3.3% as investors digest recent shelf filing and valuation sensitivity
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling highlighted — Reports of substantial insider sales over recent months (documented in coverage) raise caution among some investors about near?term sentiment even if sales have explanations unrelated to company fundamentals. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) slides 3.3% as investors digest recent shelf filing and valuation sensitivity
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent pullback — Commentary and analyst notes emphasize valuation sensitivity after a strong multi?quarter run; some coverage frames Cadence as down significantly over the past six months, creating debate over near?term upside vs. longer?term secular AI/EDA tailwinds. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note Cadence Down 16% in the Past 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.
The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.