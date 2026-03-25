Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.63 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CDNS opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

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Key Cadence Design Systems News

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About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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