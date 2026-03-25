Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Posts Earnings Results

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.16. Erdene Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$392.41 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Paradigm Capital raised their price target on shares of Erdene Resource Development from C$11.00 to C$14.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company’s project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometres of China’s border in Mongolia’s Bayankhongor Province.

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