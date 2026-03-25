PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million.

PPHC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPHC opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. PPHC has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

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PPHC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 364.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PPHC in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPHC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PPHC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised PPHC to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPHC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPHC

PPHC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PPHC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPHC was added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, which typically drives index?fund and passive inflows into newly included names. PPHC Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

PPHC was added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, which typically drives index?fund and passive inflows into newly included names. Positive Sentiment: FY?2025 results showed revenue growth (FY revenue $186.5M, organic +6.2%) and record adjusted EBITDA ($45.4M, +17.7%), plus a move to net cash — fundamentals that support a higher valuation multiple. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. Announces Full Year 2025 Financial Results

FY?2025 results showed revenue growth (FY revenue $186.5M, organic +6.2%) and record adjusted EBITDA ($45.4M, +17.7%), plus a move to net cash — fundamentals that support a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: PPHC agreed to acquire WPI Strategy (UK public affairs & economics consultancy); management describes the deal as earnings?accretive and strategic for UK capabilities and cross?sell. PPHC Announces Acquisition of WPI Strategy

PPHC agreed to acquire WPI Strategy (UK public affairs & economics consultancy); management describes the deal as earnings?accretive and strategic for UK capabilities and cross?sell. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating and set an $18 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and providing sell?side support for the stock. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating and set an $18 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and providing sell?side support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: PPHC announced a $0.24 per?share dividend with an April record/ex?dividend timing; the reported 364% yield appears anomalous in feeds and should be verified with the official release/filing before acting.

PPHC announced a $0.24 per?share dividend with an April record/ex?dividend timing; the reported 364% yield appears anomalous in feeds and should be verified with the official release/filing before acting. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: the company canceled forfeited shares and reset total voting rights — a governance item that is typically neutral but worth noting for float and shareholder structure. PPHC Cancels Forfeited Shares, Resets Total Voting Rights

Corporate housekeeping: the company canceled forfeited shares and reset total voting rights — a governance item that is typically neutral but worth noting for float and shareholder structure. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reports in the March filings appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares / NaN changes across feeds), suggesting reporting noise rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal—monitor updated filings for clarity.

Short interest reports in the March filings appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares / NaN changes across feeds), suggesting reporting noise rather than a meaningful short?squeeze signal—monitor updated filings for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations: PPHC reported $0.07 EPS vs. a $0.14 consensus (revenue broadly in line at $49.9M). The earnings miss is the clearest near?term negative catalyst and could cap upside until margin/earnings trends are clearer. Q4 2025 Results

About PPHC

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Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC’s public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

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