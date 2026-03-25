Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Reaches $105.59 on Major Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $105.59 or 0.00147999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $70.64 million and $17.28 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,198.32 or 0.99798032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,097.99 or 0.99798256 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 138,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 138,272.51407474. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 104.69472052 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,422.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

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