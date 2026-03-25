Viking Fund Management LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore lowered their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

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