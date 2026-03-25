Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,457 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 26th total of 3,960 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Scully Royalty Stock Down 0.1%

Scully Royalty stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scully Royalty ( NYSE:SRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

SRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scully Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a mineral royalty company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and overriding royalty interests in key onshore producing regions of the United States. As a royalty owner, the company receives a percentage of production revenue from its assets without assuming the operational and capital expenditure burdens associated with exploration and development.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple established hydrocarbon basins, including conventional and unconventional plays.

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