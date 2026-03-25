Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Bought by Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,954. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $231.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst actions and price?target raises (multiple outlets reported bumps to targets in the $235–$285 range) have lifted sell?side sentiment and provide near?term upside references for investors. Read More.

Recent analyst actions and price?target raises (multiple outlets reported bumps to targets in the $235–$285 range) have lifted sell?side sentiment and provide near?term upside references for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks has highlighted FIVE in several pieces — naming it a top growth/momentum stock and including it on a March 24th “Best Growth Stocks” list — which can attract momentum flows and retail interest. Read More.

Zacks has highlighted FIVE in several pieces — naming it a top growth/momentum stock and including it on a March 24th “Best Growth Stocks” list — which can attract momentum flows and retail interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company’s March quarter beat consensus — accelerated revenue growth and an EPS beat continue to support re?ratings and the positive analyst momentum. Read More.

The company’s March quarter beat consensus — accelerated revenue growth and an EPS beat continue to support re?ratings and the positive analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional moves (e.g., Jennison’s sizable position increase reported in recent filings) suggest conviction from some money managers and provide a demand backdrop for the shares. Read More.

Large institutional moves (e.g., Jennison’s sizable position increase reported in recent filings) suggest conviction from some money managers and provide a demand backdrop for the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad consumer/lifestyle coverage (AOL, BestLife, MSN, ConsumerAffairs) highlights viral/seasonal product wins that support brand relevance and same?store sales potential, but these stories lack immediate financial detail. Read More. Read More.

Broad consumer/lifestyle coverage (AOL, BestLife, MSN, ConsumerAffairs) highlights viral/seasonal product wins that support brand relevance and same?store sales potential, but these stories lack immediate financial detail. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Kenneth Bull disclosed a sale of 10,000 shares (SEC filing), which some investors interpret as a cautious insider signal despite remaining large ownership. Read More.

COO Kenneth Bull disclosed a sale of 10,000 shares (SEC filing), which some investors interpret as a cautious insider signal despite remaining large ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple short?interest reports for late March show anomalous “0 shares” and “NaN” changes — likely a reporting/data error, but such anomalies can create temporary confusion or volatility for traders who watch borrow/cover metrics closely. (Report dates: March 23–24)

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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