Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

HON opened at $221.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.65.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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