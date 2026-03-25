Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

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