Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 19,367 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $7,960,999.02. Following the transaction, the president owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,278,400.64. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $392.99 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.08 and its 200-day moving average is $469.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.06.

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CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $487.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

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More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike launched multiple AI-centric product suites (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security, adversary-informed cloud risk prioritization) that reinforce its positioning as an AI-native security platform; these are clear long-term revenue and upsell catalysts. Adversary-Informed Cloud Risk Prioritization

CrowdStrike launched multiple AI-centric product suites (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security, adversary-informed cloud risk prioritization) that reinforce its positioning as an AI-native security platform; these are clear long-term revenue and upsell catalysts. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike introduced Agentic MDR and Flex for Services to monetize managed services and flexible consumption — a move that can expand ARR and attach high-margin services to the Falcon platform. Flex for Services

CrowdStrike introduced Agentic MDR and Flex for Services to monetize managed services and flexible consumption — a move that can expand ARR and attach high-margin services to the Falcon platform. Positive Sentiment: Integration wins and partnerships — notably Falcon Next?Gen SIEM support for Microsoft Defender — help crowdstrike broaden TAM and ease enterprise adoption friction. Microsoft Defender integration

Integration wins and partnerships — notably Falcon Next?Gen SIEM support for Microsoft Defender — help crowdstrike broaden TAM and ease enterprise adoption friction. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reports for March appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN across feeds), so published “big increase” headlines may be noisy — treat short?interest signals cautiously.

Short?interest data reports for March appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN across feeds), so published “big increase” headlines may be noisy — treat short?interest signals cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Today’s sell?off looks driven more by sector rotation: risk?off sentiment in high?multiple software and fears that AI tools (and large cloud players) could pressure pricing and growth expectations for premium security vendors. QuiverQuant analysis

Today’s sell?off looks driven more by sector rotation: risk?off sentiment in high?multiple software and fears that AI tools (and large cloud players) could pressure pricing and growth expectations for premium security vendors. Negative Sentiment: News and chatter about third?party AI automation (e.g., Amazon) raising questions about the SaaS model and enterprise AI spend has added to near?term pressure. Benzinga coverage

News and chatter about third?party AI automation (e.g., Amazon) raising questions about the SaaS model and enterprise AI spend has added to near?term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target trims on expensive software multiples and visible insider selling/portfolio reshuffling among large institutions have incrementally weighed on sentiment, making CRWD more sensitive to market pullbacks. Insider & analyst notes

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,748,000 after buying an additional 340,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,161,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,167,000 after acquiring an additional 239,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,271,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

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CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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