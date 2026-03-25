Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.48. 1,287,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,879,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Hut 8 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Arete Research initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $136 price target (roughly +150% vs. recent levels), which appears to be the primary bullish catalyst lifting the stock on investor optimism about upside and fundamentals. Arete Research Sees More Than 150% Upside In Hut 8 Stock

Arete Research initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $136 price target (roughly +150% vs. recent levels), which appears to be the primary bullish catalyst lifting the stock on investor optimism about upside and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Media/coverage amplified the bullish view (InsiderMonkey note) highlighting the large analyst price-target increase and an upbeat outlook — contributing to momentum buying. Hut 8 (HUT) Surges 11.5% on Upbeat Outlook, Analyst Hikes PT by 157%

Media/coverage amplified the bullish view (InsiderMonkey note) highlighting the large analyst price-target increase and an upbeat outlook — contributing to momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus coverage has moved to a bullish tilt (“Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the upgrade and likely encouraging fund/quant buying. Hut 8 Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”

Analyst consensus coverage has moved to a bullish tilt (“Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the upgrade and likely encouraging fund/quant buying. Neutral Sentiment: Several short-interest reports for March show “0” shares and 0.0 days-to-cover — data appears inconsistent (NaN/incomplete) and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a real change in short positioning; therefore it’s unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (Multiple filings 3/24.)

Several short-interest reports for March show “0” shares and 0.0 days-to-cover — data appears inconsistent (NaN/incomplete) and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a real change in short positioning; therefore it’s unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (Multiple filings 3/24.) Negative Sentiment: Company insiders (senior executives) sold stock, which can temper enthusiasm by signaling some profit-taking or reduced insider conviction; investors often view insider sales as a cautionary data point even when offset by analyst upgrades. Hut 8 Senior Executives Sell Company Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 4.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $269,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,243.80. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $226,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,935.40. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high?performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose?built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low?cost, low?carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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