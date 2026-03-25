Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Grows By 676.2%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,904,960 shares, a growth of 676.2% from the February 26th total of 374,267 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SPTI opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $29.24.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
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