Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Grows By 676.2%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,904,960 shares, a growth of 676.2% from the February 26th total of 374,267 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,573,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,812,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,741,000 after buying an additional 1,719,493 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,094,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,875 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,247,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,316,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,379,000 after acquiring an additional 587,744 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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