Short Interest in Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Expands By 592.6%

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,724 shares, an increase of 592.6% from the February 26th total of 10,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

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Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBE opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas. The Index is intended to reflect the performance of the energy sector. The Fund is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust).

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