Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,086,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,123,377 shares.The stock last traded at $194.81 and had previously closed at $185.12.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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