Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Short Interest Update

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,907 shares, a growth of 613.3% from the February 26th total of 9,801 shares. Approximately 174.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 174.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 121,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Company Profile

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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