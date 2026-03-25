John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,263 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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