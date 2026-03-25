Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,591,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,308.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $973.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,084.87. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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