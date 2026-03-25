Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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