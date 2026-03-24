Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 854.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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