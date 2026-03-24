Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.7160. Approximately 287,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,698,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AESI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.5%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3,783.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,530 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,128.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,223,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,123,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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