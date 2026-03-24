Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.0190. Approximately 220,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,951,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Bullish

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bullish has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Bullish Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Bullish’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bullish

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter valued at about $91,782,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the third quarter worth about $4,540,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,000.

About Bullish

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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