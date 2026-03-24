Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 62,493 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

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