Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

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