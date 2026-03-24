Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,521 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,319,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,146,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,856,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,872,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,755,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

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