Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $31.21

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.2143.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Vision from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $224,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 694,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,554,550.40. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in National Vision by 317.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. National Vision has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $503.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

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National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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