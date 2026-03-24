JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,448,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 160.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534,374 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 147.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 672.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 367,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MAIN opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%.The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Main Street Capital to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

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Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

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