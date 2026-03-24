Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLC. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,373,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,667,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 78,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 68,816 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $974.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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