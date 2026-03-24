Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $177.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Enersys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $194.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enersys by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enersys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enersys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enersys by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,874,000 after purchasing an additional 158,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.