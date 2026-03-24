JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,249 Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF $USPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USPX opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

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