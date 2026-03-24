Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) and Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 1 0 11 1 2.92 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $117.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.88%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -7,973.33% -38.85% -36.42% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -63.06% -54.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $3.08 million 1,146.02 -$162.34 million ($4.10) -19.35 SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A N/A -$26.86 million ($0.25) -21.92

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dianthus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

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Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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