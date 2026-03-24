JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.76 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 844.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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