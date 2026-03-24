Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of DaVita worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $43,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3,091.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $158.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

DaVita Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DVA opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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