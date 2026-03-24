Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372,562 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Fortive worth $84,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its holdings in Fortive by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in Fortive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2%

Fortive stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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